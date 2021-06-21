“I want to bring the European final to Rome”

“We are working for the finals in RomeWhile Roberto Mancini’s Italy squad has taken the pass to the Round of 16 of Euro 2020, where they face Austria at Wembley, Prime Minister Mario Draghi, speaking at the press conference, assumes a dramatic change of scenery. UEFA said it was not considering excluding London as the only venue for the Final Four From the first European traveler in history. However, the surge in the delta variant infection of coronavirus in the UK, however, the country that first experienced the quality of vaccines with a sharp drop in infections, is now facing a situation of difficult management which can be precipitated in a few days. Here, then, is where Italy enters: After all, Rome baptized Kermes, with the opening match between our selection and Turkey. Who knows that the Olympic may not, in extreme cases, also become the scene of the last act of the event.