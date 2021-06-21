Italian taxman asks Germany for data of Italian citizens who have assets in the UAE

Italy requested from Germany, through the Revenue Agency, the data of Italian citizens contained in files that Berlin had purchased from an anonymous source relating to people with assets in the United Arab Emirates, in particular in Dubai. demand will be It has already been submitted By the Revenue Agency, under the Ministry of Finance. The sources in Via XX Settembre explain this. The news comes the day the Guardia di Finanza known That in 2020, a total of 3,500 tax evaders were discovered, with forfeiture proposals worth €4.4 billion.

Germany bought tax data last Wednesday. menu about million people, Including Thousands of German citizens With origins in the United Arab Emirates. The data will be used in Berlin to evaluate possible hypotheses Tax evasion. “We use all means to detect tax crimes,” said the Social Democratic Finance Minister. Olaf SchulzCandidacy for the position of chancellor. “On my own initiative, it was acquired by the Federal Tax Office A CD containing financially relevant data from the Emirate of Dubai”Schulz told the Bundestag on Monday, adding that “tax evasion is not a simple crime but a crimeThe Federal Tax Office almost paid 2 million euros A CD containing confidential data – the newspaper reported womanl – which will be passed on to the states moving forward Checks on a case by case basis. The government has not confirmed the number. This is the first time that Secretary Shultz has allowed the Federal Tax Office to purchase classified information. The Minister considered the fight against tax evasion one of the main points of his electoral campaign for the Arab Republic of Egypt Rush to the Chancellery.

With the acquisition of Italian citizens’ data, disputes over its usability can arise due to the way it was originally found. Cases of this kind have arisen in several circumstances in connection with the Falciani List, relating to accounts and assets in the Geneva branch of HSBC, which was first acquired by France and then also used by the Italian authorities. How to get the data Violating use for criminal purposes But as decided by the Court of Cassation on November 28, 2019, not necessarily in relation to the use for tax purposes.

The general principle that the Supreme Court refers to in its ruling is that Except in cases of violation of the fundamental rights of a constitutional rank, the unauthorized acquisition of the relevant items for tax assessment purposes cannot automatically be used in the normal activities of contrast and assessment of tax evasion. Moreover, our tax system, if on the one hand it explicitly excludes the usability of specific elements (for example, the inadmissibility in tax process Sworn testimony and witnesses under Article 7 of Legislative Decree 546/1992), on the other hand, does not provide for a positive rule establishing the usability of circumstantial items acquired in this way, provided that fundamental constitutionally guaranteed rights are not violated.” Then the court reiterated that I knowNo “So it can be utilized in the estimation and litigation with the taxpayer, the bank statements obtained through the tools Community cooperation by a bank employee residing abroad, who got it Violation of the duties of the secretariat towards the employer and confidentiality without constitutional coverage and legal protection against the Italian tax authorities.”

“As Italy, we must quickly get the data of Italians who transferred money to other countries. With this in mind, I revitalized myself with the offices,” said the Deputy Minister of Economy. Laura Castelli Emphasizing that “there is a foreign dimension that requires strengthening all useful measures to stop the phenomenon of tax havens.”