NASPI, INPS publication on the suspension of the reduction provided for by the Sostegni Bis . Decree

L ‘National Institute of Social SecurityBy Circular No. 122 of August 6, I supplied Instructions regarding the suspension provided by Sostegni Bis . decree. The 3 percent monthly reduction, which will run from the fourth month onwards, does not work unemployment benefit Effective June 1 and September 30, 2021.

As the circular indicates, the reduction does not apply to the period between June 1 and December 31, 2021.

In accordance with the provisions of paragraph 3 of Article 4 of Legislative Decree No. 22 of March 4, 2015, unemployment benefit must be reduced by 3 percent every month starting from the first day of the fourth month of employment, or 91 days from today. performance.

What the Sostenny Pace Decree says

In accordance with the provisions of the Sostegni Bis decree, unemployment benefits will remain in the same amount as the benefit provided for June until December 31, 2021. In fact, it is expected that:

“1. Until December 31, 2021 for services paid from June 1, 2021, additional application of Article 4, paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree March 4, 2015, n. This is confirmed in the amount paid on the date of entry into force of this decree and for new services beginning in the period from June 1, 2021 to September 30, 2021 Application of Article 4, Paragraph 3, Legislative Decree March 4, 2015, No. 22.

Effective January 1, 2022, Article 4, Paragraph 3, of the Legislative Decree March 4, 2015, n. 22 and the amount of services in reimbursement in effect before October 1, 2021 is calculated by applying the reductions corresponding to the months of suspension that have elapsed.

2 – The fees derived from paragraph 1 of this Article, amounting to 327.2 million euros for the year 2021, are provided in accordance with Article 77.”

the Circular INPS It proves that the suspension of reduction of accrual also applies in cases where the amount is paid in advance in one solution.

discount app NASpI It will return in the period following the suspension, i.e. from 1 January 2022.

