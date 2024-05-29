How can you benefit from the keyboard? Don’t use an apostrophe!

Writing the accented letters correctly when writing in Italian is essential to maintaining correct spelling and presentation of texts.

However, many people find it difficult to enter special characters such as Capital letters parameterEspecially in environments that do not have an autocorrect such as social media or some specific software. In this article, we’ll explore how to easily enter these characters using different techniques depending on your keyboard setup.

If your keyboard is equipped with Numeric keyboardYou’re already halfway there. To type unique uppercase letters, simply activate the numeric keypad (make sure the Num Lock light is lit) and use a specific key combination for each letter:

For È (capital E with a serious accent), press `Alt` + `212`.

For À (capital A with a serious accent), press `Alt` + `0192`.

For Ì (capital I with an accent), press `Alt` + `222`.

For Ò (capital O with a serious accent), press `Alt` + `227`.

Finally, for Ù (capital U with a serious accent), press `Alt` + `235`.

This method is very practical and fast once you have saved the code blocks.

Solutions for those who do not have a numeric keyboard

Not all laptops or smaller keyboards come with a numeric keypad. In this case, Typing special characters may seem more complicatedBut there are effective solutions for these cases as well.

One option is to buy External numeric keypad. This accessory connects to your computer via USB and allows you to use Alt symbols as if you had a full-sized keyboard. Another solution is to use Open source software comes AutoHotkey. This program allows you to create custom scripts to automate the insertion of any special character through key combinations that you can define yourself. For example, you can configure AutoHotkey so that pressing a certain key combination automatically inserts the letter E or another accented letter.

Writing correctly in Italian also means knowing how to use accent letters appropriately, especially when it comes to capitalization They are often overlooked in digitally edited texts On platforms without automatic text correction. Fortunately, thanks to modern technologies and little tricks like the ones described above, today it is possible to easily overcome this obstacle and thus improve the quality of your digital writing whether on Word documents or on various social media or other online platforms.