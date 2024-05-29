May 29, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Clash with supporters of the businessman

Clash with supporters of the businessman

Samson Paul May 29, 2024 2 min read

“I don’t want to scare you, in fact I probably want to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can forget about these freedoms that you take for granted and forget about the election because he will never leave.” This is what he said Robert De Niro who were attacked today, along with two Capitol Police officers, during the attack on Congress, He participated in a press conference organized by the Joe Biden campaign in front of the Manhattan courthouse, where the last hearings in the former president’s trial are taking place.

The actor, who last week filmed a Biden re-election commercial, remembers that Trump “wants not only to destroy this city,” referring to New York, “but the entire country, and ultimately he could destroy the world.”.

At the end of the conference, De Niro said: He used a harsh tone to respond to a group of Trump supporters who began chanting slogans and insults against him“I will not intimidate you. This is what Trump does. We will respond. We Democrats are trying to be gentlemen. You are gangsters.” He added, “Donald Trump is the one who created these behaviors, and he must tell them – referring to the businessman’s supporters who competed with him – not to do these things. Instead, he wants to sow chaos and succeed in some areas.”

See also  USA: Giuliani is sentenced to pay $148 million: The accusations against officials regarding vote collection in Georgia are false.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Gaza, Israel moves with a proposal for peace and openness to Hamas

May 28, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Race to do nothing in Seoul

May 27, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

Tea, drink it every day and start shedding excess weight like rain: lose weight without even realizing it

May 27, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Clash with supporters of the businessman

May 29, 2024 Samson Paul
2 min read

He died of a heart attack in 93

May 28, 2024 Noah French
2 min read

No more sweets: This end-of-meal treat will make even dieters happy impossible to resist

May 28, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Letter against Trevisan, spark from the warden: “He talks like a dog.”

May 28, 2024 Lorelei Reese