Clash with supporters of the businessman

“I don’t want to scare you, in fact I probably want to scare you. If Trump returns to the White House, you can forget about these freedoms that you take for granted and forget about the election because he will never leave.” This is what he said Robert De Niro who were attacked today, along with two Capitol Police officers, during the attack on Congress, He participated in a press conference organized by the Joe Biden campaign in front of the Manhattan courthouse, where the last hearings in the former president’s trial are taking place.

The actor, who last week filmed a Biden re-election commercial, remembers that Trump “wants not only to destroy this city,” referring to New York, “but the entire country, and ultimately he could destroy the world.”.

At the end of the conference, De Niro said: He used a harsh tone to respond to a group of Trump supporters who began chanting slogans and insults against him“I will not intimidate you. This is what Trump does. We will respond. We Democrats are trying to be gentlemen. You are gangsters.” He added, “Donald Trump is the one who created these behaviors, and he must tell them – referring to the businessman’s supporters who competed with him – not to do these things. Instead, he wants to sow chaos and succeed in some areas.”