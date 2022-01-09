When The Witcher Season 2 Released (Where You Live)

Is The Unforgivable, starring Sandra Bullock, based on a true story?
the magician There are only a few days left until Season 2. Fans have been waiting for new episodes of the magicianFinally, that wait is almost over.
the magician Season two for the first time Netflix Friday, December 17, 2021. We already know that this is one of the best Netflix shows of 2021.
We know that there are many fans of the Netflix original series who will be waiting to watch the new season as soon as it becomes available on Netflix.
To help you find the time to search the magician Once it premiered, we shared when the season drops in nearly every time zone in the world.
The Witcher season 2 times
the magician The second season is scheduled to release at 12:01 PM PT on Friday, December 17th. If you live on the West Coast of the United States, you can stay up until midnight and watch the first (or all) episodes right away. new season.
If you live outside the US, it will be a little more complicated.
Below, share with us when you can catch up on the new season you’re in.
- Hawaii: 22:01 GMT Thursday, December 16
- Alaska: Thursday, December 16 at 11:01 p.m. AKDT
- US West Coast: 12:01 PM PT Friday, December 17th
- Mountains time zone: 01:01 GMT on Friday 17th December
- Midwest of the United States: 2:01 pm Friday, December 17
- US East Coast: 3:01 a.m. ET on Friday, December 17
- Brazil: 5:01 GMT on Friday 17 December
- England: 8:01 a.m. GMT Friday 17 December
- France: Friday, December 17, 9:01 a.m. CST
- Germany: Fri December 17 9:01 a.m. CST
- Italy: Friday, December 17 at 9:01 a.m. CST
- Spain: Friday, December 17 at 9:01 a.m. CST
- Israel: 10:01AM PDT Friday, December 17th
- South Africa: Friday, December 17 at 10:01 a.m. EDT
- Moscow, Russia: Friday, December 17 at 11:01 am Moscow time
- Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Friday 17 December at 12:01 am GST
- India: 13:31 IST on Friday 17th December
- South Korea: 5:01 PM KST on Friday, December 17th
- Japan: 5:01 PM KST on Friday 17th December
- Sydney, Australia: 6:01pm EST, Friday 17th December
the magician The third season is already in the works on Netflix. We hope you enjoy Season Two!
Spread the word about when the magician Season 2 will be available to stream wherever you are.
