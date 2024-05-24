Gaza, Israel recovers the bodies of the three hostages. But there is a window for conversations – el tempo





Last night, Israeli security forces found the bodies of three more hostages held by Hamas in the northern Gaza Strip. The Israeli army found the bodies of Orion Hernandez Radox, 30, Hanan Yablonka, 42, and Michael Nissenbaum, 59, who were kidnapped in the Mafalsim area and, according to Israeli media, killed during the attack on Hamas. In Israel on October 7. Until recently, there was no information about their condition and they were believed to be alive. According to the Times of Israel, Hernandez Rado, a French-Mexican citizen, was a friend of Shani Luke, one of the four hostages who were found dead in Jabalia last week. Hernandez-Radoux and Jablonka were at a Supernova concert on the day of the Hamas attack on October 7.



Meanwhile, there is little hope for the resumption of talks for a ceasefire and the release of hostages still in the hands of Hamas. CIA Director William Burns is expected to arrive in Paris today, according to a Western source close to the file reported by Agence France-Presse. According to The Times of Israel, Burns is expected to meet with Mossad chief David Barnea and Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. The high-level meeting will be the first since the collapse of negotiations two weeks ago after Hamas responded to a proposal submitted by American, Qatari and Egyptian mediators with proposals that the United States and Israel considered unacceptable. It is unclear whether Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel will also attend the meeting as he has done in the past, but Cairo will remain involved in the mediation process, an American official and an Israeli official said, confirming what was reported by the Axios news site.