Hines: New US $ 1.2 billion Core-Plus Fund

From EI

August 9, 2021

Hines Hines US Property Partners launched a new mixed fund for the United States with $ 750 million in share capital in which the company has invested $ 100 million, with an immediate investment potential of $ 1.2 billion.

The investor group is made up of public pension schemes, insurance companies, non-profit organizations and family offices.

HUSPP is an open and diversified fund that targets next-generation assets in sub-markets that perform well in US markets. The strategy of the fund is “core to buy, create, and manage”.

HUSPP plans to invest in key sectors such as industrial and mixed use, housing, office, and biology and self-storage.

These funds will attempt to provide fixed assets in line with Hines ESG standards to address climate emergencies and reduce carbon emissions into the environment.

Alfonso Munk, CIO, USA, Hines “Real estate is at a critical juncture and successful managers need to review their portfolios in an increasingly changing environment. .

David Steinbach, Hines Global CIO: “These funds will give investors direct access to our best thinking and implementation capabilities.”

Adriana de Alcondara, HUSPP Financial Manager: “We are grateful for the support we have received from our initial investors.”

Laura Hines-Pierce, Senior Managing Director, Hines CEO’s Office: “This is an important milestone for Hines.