December 9, 2021

Heart of Chernobyl, new photos and artwork – Nerd4.life

December 9, 2021

Stalker 2: The Heart of Chernobyl Featured by GSC Game World with 5 new games Pictures that it artistic work which reaffirms the clear visual quality of the game, which is scheduled to be released on April 28, 2022 in Xbox Series X editions | S and PC.

It has massive proportions, so much so that it rocks the Xbox Series X | S SSD, STALKER 2 seems to focus with great conviction on the level of detail scenarios, which seems very accurate and suggestive.

It is no coincidence that the game’s ability to create a certain atmosphere will be essential for the purpose of an experience that will not fail to shake us up, push us toAdjustChernobyl, in fact, needs very little introduction.

“The area of ​​alienation in Chernobyl has changed dramatically after second explosion In 2006, “The official summary reads. Violent mutants, deadly anomalies, and warring factions have made the area a very difficult place to survive.”

Despite the danger, the very valuable artifacts scattered in this area have attracted those who call it stalking, who entered the region at their own peril in the hope of making a fortune or even finding the hidden truth in the heart of Chernobyl.”

