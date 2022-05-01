May 1, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Airbnb: Total freedom in smart work, employees become 'digital nomads'

Airbnb: Total freedom in smart work, employees become ‘digital nomads’

Karen Hines May 1, 2022 2 min read

staff Airbnb they become ‘digital nomadsOnce the most dangerous phase of the epidemic is overcome, home sharing platform workers will be Freedom to return to the office or work on smart work at their discretion.

The CEO decided that Brian Cheskywhich to help destinations seize the opportunity of intelligent business announced its launch “Live and work anywhere” a Collaboration Program To create the appropriate infrastructure to host new remote workers at the sites they choose to join.

Every Airbnb employee – More than 6000 people Spread in 27 cities around the world – you’ll have complete freedom to organize and choose whether to continue choosing smart work or more frequent corporate offices, simply by booking a workstation.

In a letter to employees, Chesky wrote: “Airbnb operates in a sector where personal exchanges are vital. The ideal would be Being able to combine the best of the digital world with life in existence, the efficiency of video conferencing and the relationships that only arise when people sit together. We’ve found a solution that we believe offers the best of both worlds.”

The Airbnb initiative builds on a few key elements: employees can choose at any time to work from an office or from home; Given the possibility of moving to any place on the national level, the salary will remain unchanged; He will also be given the right to travel and work abroad; The company will organize various meetings throughout the year.

The ‘Live and Work Anywhere’ program aims to connect regions, local authorities and tourism promotion companies for Turning destinations into veritable ‘hubs’ for digital nomads. An in-house team made up of different functions will be provided to partners to prepare the ground for digital nomads and revitalize local communities even outside of traditional tourist destinations and peak season.

See also  Up to VAT numbers and compliance letters from the Revenue Agency

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Money laundering (whew….)

May 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

4 Italian regions are among the 5 worst regions for employment

April 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“I did not close my checking account”, what are the risks? “attention”

April 30, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

He ran into the A4 and died, identifying the man: he was a truck driver

May 1, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Airbnb: Total freedom in smart work, employees become ‘digital nomads’

May 1, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Discover an unexplored island in Antarctica

May 1, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Mertens and Spalletti, what’s really going on? the details

May 1, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt