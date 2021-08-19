He is at a loss, she earns little – time

Andrea Giacopino August 19, 2021

Preceding the hit premiere, “Come un gatto in tangenziale – Return to Coccia di Morto” will hit screens on August 26, starring, as the first film, Antonio Albanese and Paola Cortelesi and producing Wildside. Comedian of Lecco origins, born in Olginate in 1964, controls Leo srl which has been active since 2011 in film and television productions but closed 2020 with a loss of €6k, somewhat similar to the previous year, and without revenue. . If he’s unlucky as a self-employed producer, Albanese has instead diversified his brick investment because an updated cadastral survey shows he owns a six-room home and garage in Bologna. In his homeland, the Olginate, he owns a whole other home, two moneylenders, and ninety of a second home. He also owns a house in Milan, while in Omega he owns an eight-room villa with an adjacent plot of more than 2,000 square metres. And Cortellesi? The Sorelle srl team, which since 2002 has co-owned 50% with his sister Claudia, received in 2020 8 thousand euros and has assets of more than half a million.