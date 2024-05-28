He died of a heart attack in 93

Died in Putrio (Bologna), 28 May 2024 Cau de Putrio Shortly after arriving at the facility. A 93-year-old man died at midnight Granarolo As he himself declared before collapsing to the ground, he had Severe pain in pit of stomach for nearly twelve hours. A family member feels the pain Chest spreadHe had decided to take him to Cau for examination.

The man had already done it Acceptance At the health facility and subjectedElectrocardiogram A highlight heart attack ongoing At that time – the local health authority explains – the staff contacted the cardiology department of Sant’Orsola Hospital, the treatments and procedures of its doctors. Transfer to hospital.

As soon as the medical vehicle arrived, as did the old man He was moved on a stretcher Need to transfer to hospital, it will happen heart attack. Efforts were immediately made to revive him, which would have lasted a long time. But “prolongation of ischemic symptoms” and “weak conditions The life of the patient”, a 93-year-old man, could not be saved.

The 93-year-old had instead come to Putrio’s ca Directly from your home At Granarolo, with a relative.

What is Cau

Cau is designed to reduce pressure on hospital emergency rooms and aid and emergency centers for less serious cases.

“Call 118”

The Bologna local health authority “expresses its deepest condolences” to the family of a 93-year-old man who died this afternoon of a heart attack in Budrio Cau. The health agency is also keen to remember that “as always maintained, it is recommended for alert citizens chest pain Call immediately 118“

previous

A tragedy, this, already seen: in December 2023, another 85-year-old man from San Lázaro, Gianluigi BoniIt is dead To accept Putrio’s Ka. Bonnie first waited in the Sant’Orsola emergency room for hours before returning home and finally going to Ga.