“Having two trustworthy people in your life.” Here they are

special offer
Best offer
annual
79,99 euros
19 euros
For 1 year
Choose now
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
special offer
special offer
monthly
6,99 euros
1 euro per month
For 6 months
Choose now
-or-
Sign up by paying with Google
special offer
Read the entire article and website ilmessaggero.it
One year for €9.99
89,99 euros
or
1 euro per month for 6 months
Automatic renewal. Deactivate whenever you want.
- Unlimited access to articles on the website and app
- Good morning bulletin at 7.30am
- Ore18 Newsletter for today's updates
- Podcasts are our signatures
- Insights and live updates
What is the secret of happiness? theThe value of personal relationships is becoming increasingly important in a highly interconnected world. For emotional well-being (and not only) human relationships are essential. Essential pillars in the quest for a full and satisfying life. American psychiatrist Robert WaldingerWho has directed the landmark “Study of Human Happiness” since 1938 HarvardShe revealed the importance of having at least two trusted people who can be turned to in times of need.
Motorcycle therapy for people with autism: Families against the law according to the method “not approved by the Higher Institute of Health”. What is this?
“Coffee fan. Tv specialist. Social media aficionado. Zombie geek. Evil analyst. Web expert.”
More Stories
United States of America, Trump also wins the state of South Carolina in the Republican primary elections. Challenger Healey: 'I won't give up'
Everything on board trembles and panic breaks out: the plane exceeds 1,200 km/h (the speed of sound)
Video of the downing of the Russian plane, but it is “yellow”