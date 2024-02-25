Goodbye to WhatsApp on different smartphones; Let's see the full list

WhatsApp will no longer work on some devices (Image source: Repubblica)

Bad news for users WhatsApp😀 29 February It will no longer be available to many smart phone. Newspaper Newspaperin its electronic version, reported the complete list of devices on which it will not be possible to download the popular messaging application.

The main reason is the emergence of such mobile phones Outdated It is no longer able to support the application; In fact, WhatsApp needs work 300 MB internal memory and Android 5.0 operating systemBut the latest operating system No longer supported From several old phones, which we mention below.

1) Samsung: Core, Trend Light, Ace2, S3 Mini, Trend-2 custodia, X2.

2) LG: All Optimus from L2 to L7 (including dual-type models), F3, F3Q, F6, F7, Emanare, Lucid-two.

3) Huawei: Ascend Companion, G740, D2

4) iPhone: 6S, 6S Plus, SE.

5) Other Playback Devices: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956-UMI

Owners of these mobile phones, who will be notified in a timely manner via a WhatsApp message, will have two options: Change device or instant messaging application.