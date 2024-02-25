February 25, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Goodbye to WhatsApp on different smartphones; Let's see the full list

Goodbye to WhatsApp on different smartphones; Let's see the full list

Gerald Bax February 25, 2024 1 min read

WhatsApp will no longer work on some devices (Image source: Repubblica)

Bad news for users WhatsApp😀 29 February It will no longer be available to many smart phone. Newspaper Newspaperin its electronic version, reported the complete list of devices on which it will not be possible to download the popular messaging application.

The main reason is the emergence of such mobile phones Outdated It is no longer able to support the application; In fact, WhatsApp needs work 300 MB internal memory and Android 5.0 operating systemBut the latest operating system No longer supported From several old phones, which we mention below.

1) Samsung: Core, Trend Light, Ace2, S3 Mini, Trend-2 custodia, X2.

2) LG: All Optimus from L2 to L7 (including dual-type models), F3, F3Q, F6, F7, Emanare, Lucid-two.

3) Huawei: Ascend Companion, G740, D2

4) iPhone: 6S, 6S Plus, SE.

5) Other Playback Devices: Sony Xperia M, Lenovo A820, ZTE V956-UMI

Owners of these mobile phones, who will be notified in a timely manner via a WhatsApp message, will have two options: Change device or instant messaging application.

See also  Xbox between exclusives, Game Pass, damage control and the role of rumors

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Elden Ring: FromSoftware has been able to release AAA games more often because it “has a great staff”

February 25, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Sea of ​​Thieves on PS5 will require access to a Microsoft account for cross-progression

February 25, 2024 Gerald Bax
2 min read

A Shocking Discovery In Palworld, there is a secret creature that few have seen: the Image

February 24, 2024 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Goodbye to WhatsApp on different smartphones; Let's see the full list

February 25, 2024 Gerald Bax
1 min read

“Having two trustworthy people in your life.” Here they are

February 25, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

From China, small “pandas” costing less than 4 thousand euros will be sold like hotcakes

February 25, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Will DJ sets at Serie A stadiums become a habit?

February 25, 2024 Lorelei Reese