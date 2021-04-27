Those with an elderly family member can pay less taxes to the Revenue Agency thanks to this important feature

The costs that every family has to bear to care for and care for an elderly person can be prohibitive. Think only of those situations in which the necessary cooperation is required for a caregiver, housekeeper, or other person who specializes in helping and caring. However, perhaps not everyone knows that these types of expenses can be deducted during the tax return stage. This indicator includes a significant tax deduction that reduces the tax burden on the taxpayer. Those with an elderly person in their household can pay less taxes to the Revenue Agency thanks to this important feature which we explore below.

What benefits are available to those who pay for a caregiver or housekeeper

In compiling a file Model 730/2021 Anyone who pays a housekeeper, caregiver, or other person in social care, can benefit from a deduction of expenses up to 2,100 euros. This is a large tax deduction that an employer can request from the indicated professional number upon completing Form 730/2021. In this context, it must be made clear that the benefits are in fact mainly two: one in the form of deductions on contributions paid for the benefit of the worker, and the other in the form of deductions on salary expenses. In the article “Form 730/2021, Deduction of INPS Contributions for Home Aid and CaregiversWe showed readers how the IRPEF discount mechanism works. Today, however, we’ll focus on the deductions that can be requested on salary costs for the benefit of the caregiver or maid.

How do you get a tax deduction on the money you pay each month to a caregiver or maid?

The expense deduction on payroll allows you to obtain an IRPEF compensation equal to 19% of the expenses indicated in Form 730/2021. The maximum amount that the revenue agency allows to deduct corresponds to 2,100 euros. Those with an elderly family can pay less taxes to the Revenue Agency thanks to this important feature for people who are not self-sufficient. The taxpayer requesting the deduction must prove that they have a total income of no more than € 40,000 and that the deduction is due exclusively to those who bear the expenses. Imagine the case of Pietro, now elderly and self-sufficient, who needs the help of a caregiver who gets hired regularly within a few hours of the day.

In this case, Pietro, or anyone supporting the expenses for it, will be able to deduct the costs of the expenses incurred by the caregiver. By entering the data in the tax return, he will be able to recover a lot of money on paying taxes. In such circumstances, it is helpful to keep all receipts confirming payments made by traceable means. Those with an elderly person in their household can pay lower taxes to the Revenue Agency thanks to this important feature that should not be missed. We also remind you that it is possible to combine the discount with the contribution deduction to save more.

Deepening

