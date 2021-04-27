Walking is good for your health. We all know it, read it and hear it every day. Now that we can finally return to other sports, let’s not forget our outings, buddies in the final months of the pandemic. The best medicine is not in the pharmacy but in our legs, as an American study claims. 10,000 steps a day is actually the key to strengthening our immune defenses. Let’s see this article by editorial experts in detail.

Innate and adaptive immunity

We may have heard about these notions of immunity in these months when the entire world had to deal with a new pandemic. Vaccines are ready for the entire population, but it is certain that those who have not yet become ill have shown that they have a really strong immune system. Why, according to doctorsSeattle UniversityIs it directly related to walking? Because, by walking in the fresh air and in the sun, by engaging the head and legs, our defenses are better activated. Here, then, is the concept of “innate and adaptive immunity”.

Walking is good but let’s explain why as well

Walking is good for the heart, circulation, stress, disease prevention, muscles and breathing. And everyone knows that until now, maybe even children. What AUC experts and scientists explain to us is the importance of walking around the immune system. People have two forms of immune defense:

Fungal

Adaptation.

The first, as the term itself says, is given to us from birth and allows our physical defense barriers to protect us, and to regulate inflammatory activity in our bodies. On the other hand, adaptive defense develops in humans, usually one year after birth, and is reinforced by vaccinations. The best medicine is not in the pharmacy but in our legs as claimed by an American study, which makes walking the best preventive measure to avoid contracting the disease. As a result, take less medication.

Deepening

To quickly get rid of extra calories, nothing is better than eating this valuable food early in the morning