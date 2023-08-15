Gym ready for the first bell

Brand new floor gym after years of waiting to live in, €26k spending commitment. It will be a pleasant surprise to hear the sound of the September bell for the new school year for the pupils of the Quintino di Fona school: in these summer months the municipal administration has completed the renovation of the gymnasium floors which above all in recent years, has raised more than one concern for its safety. An attempt to fix this ground was made in the crosshairs at the end of the administration of the Maviglia junta, but apparently with loopholes that led to it having to return to it. About a question and answer between a school counselor and minority members. “A small result, attesting to the importance of action, is often invisible – says Elena Bornaghi, leader of the Objectivist Civic commune of Cassano – to those who sit between the benches of the opposition that many expect, rightly so, to raise their voices in big problems. Clearly the floor of a hall “The sports at Di Fona Primary School have deteriorated: the problem appeared as soon as it was installed, and it was done poorly. So the need to intervene to keep the children safe became urgent. I have insisted again and again in the city council and the relevant counsellors.” “The business is planned according to the criteria of safety, urgency, economic availability and not on who shouts too much – answers Rosetta Stavola School Consultant – Reports are important, but only those who manage are clear about how to intervene at 360 degrees based on priorities. We wanted to completely redesign the gym by Participation with funds from Pnrr but the project did not pass the funding exam, so we immediately set about planning the work to be done in these summer months.” Stephen Data