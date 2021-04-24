April 25, 2021

Guests of Annalisa and Nino Frassica. Here who will be eliminated

Lorelei Reese April 25, 2021 1 min read

Amici 20, Episode 6 Live Broadcast: Annalisa and Nino Frassica. Here who will be eliminated. Going hard and playing hard. Tonight again on the channel Maria de Felipe With the talent show Saturday night we will follow it as always Directly on Leggo.it.

Read also> Amici 20: «Make the Julia stable dance». Revolution on Twitter after the spoilers of the sixth episode

Tonight, Saturday April 24, prime time on Canale 5, Maria De Filippi tops the sixth unmissable date with the talent show Saturday evening 20 Amici. Dancer Martina Maidi.

There are 9 talents remaining in the race who continue to race for victory. The Singers: Deddy, Sangiovanni, Aka7even, Raffaele, and Tancredi. And me Dancers: Julia, Alessandro, Samuel, and Serena

The comedic curtain sees the extraordinary participation of actor Nino Frasica, the superhero music guest of Annalisa Who sings the success of “Dieci” Sanremo. Jury performances of the trio by: Stefano Di Martino, Emmanuel Filiberto, and Stache.

If you want to know the suspense and cancel the sixth episode click here.

