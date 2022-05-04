On Wednesday, Sinner and Musetti return to the field

Spatial reversals and killer shots: Lorenzo Musetti revealed all his artistic baggage without taking breaks. He didn’t particularly shine in the first set, but he was solid and tangible when it should have been Jannik Sinner, who signed the 100th win. In any case Both blues broke the pass in the round of 16and the “Mutua Madrid Open”, Fourth Masters 1000 of the season, with a total prize pool of €6,744,165, which takes place On clay from the “Caja Magica” of the Spanish capital (with WTA 1000). And they both did it in two groups.

musetti, 63 of the standings, promoted by the qualifiers, after being overtaken by Belarusian Ilya Ivashka, No. 48 of the standings, in his first appearance in the main draw, settled 64 63, In an hour and forty-one minutes, American Sebastian KordaNo. 30 in the standings, who did not give any impression that he could change the fate of the match.

In a draw (1-1) the balance between Next Generation Tuscans and the 21-year-old “Son of Art” from Bradenton, Florida: Lorenzo won in three sets in the second round over Lyon, and the American had established himself. In the Round Robin of the Intesa Sanpaolo Next Gen Finals again last year. Blue had a better start from the blocks, snatching the start from the American and confirming the advantage after eliminating the counter-breaking opportunity (2-0). In the fifth inning, Mussetti missed the opportunity for a double break with Korda who clung to the first serve (3-2), and in the next game with two reversals in space and a right at the end he eliminated the Americans’ chance for three to go. Until 4-2. In the seventh inning, she reached the next-generation Tuscan double-breaker (5-2) but Corda with an eight-to-zero group made up for it (5-4). Lorenzo, however, closed with power 6-4.

With momentum, the 20-year-old from Carrara took the advantage of the break even at the start of the second half (2-0). In a field change, with Lorenzo leading 2-1, Sebastian requested medical time for a groin problem. When the match resumed, the blue recovered from 15-40 and went up 3-1: the American caught him with a hat-trick but then, after making a mistake in overtaking, he gave up serving again. Musetti resumed the push and with an 11-to-one slot, which translated into three straight games, he closed the exercise (6-3).

On Thursday, Mussetti will face German Alexander Zverev in the round of 16number 3 in the standings and two in the rankings, the reigning champion and also the 2018 edition winner: there are no precedents between the two.