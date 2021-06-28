Groups Live In Front A Quiet Place II – Cinema

Debuting at the top of the box office for A Quiet Place II, the horror-thriller sequel to last season: John Krasinski’s film with Emily Blunt collects in 4 days – according to Cinetel data – just over 329,000 euros. In second place, another new entry, A Promising Woman, directorial debut Emerald Fennell with Carey Mulligan, an Oscar for Best Non-Original Screenplay, for €91k. Stable on the third step of the podium is live-action Cruella starring Emma Stone, which raised €87,000 over the weekend to top €2 million at the box office overall. The Conjuring slips into fourth place – by order of the devil, horror Michael Chaves starring Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson (€81,000, total revenue close to 1.9 million), followed by animation by Spirit – The rebel, which came in second a week ago (57 One thousand euros at the end of the week, 301 thousand in total) and from Spiral – The Legacy of Saw, the new chapter of the Splatter Saw franchise (57 thousand euros, with a total of 275 thousand).

In the top ten there are three more novelties: The School of the Mafia, the comedy by Alessandro Bondi with Emilio Solfrizzi, Paolo Calabresi, Maurizio Lombardi, Nino Frasica, Gianfranco Gallo, Paola Menaccione, in seventh place (about 36 thousand euros), a new film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Raya and the Last Dragon, eighth with 34 thousand euros, and Stormy Boy The Boy Who Couldn’t Fly by Sean Set with Jeffrey Rush (22 thousand euros). In ninth place Father – nothing as it seems, with Oscar-winning Anthony Hopkins (26 thousand euros, for a total of 933 thousand euros).

In total, the summer box office for Climate was 1 million and 56 thousand euros, an increase of 4% compared to last week, when it reached one million and 15 thousand euros.