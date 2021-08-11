August 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Green Boss, Supervising Holidays: End of August

Green Boss, Supervising Holidays: End of August

Noah French August 12, 2021 2 min read

With regard to the use of the green passport, the tax on palazzo siki will not change: we must be realistic – it is rational – and implement and implement the accepted measures Avoid recurrence of infections This will affect operations again in the fall.

But despite the Interior Ministry clarifying in the last hours, the front part of the controversy remains open. Dissatisfaction among restaurants – after protests – now guaranteed by rules requiring operators to ask for identification only in case of conflicts (in addition to the pass) In charge.

The latter, though handed over to restrictions, dismisses ministerial indications: “Vimenez circular creates misinterpretations – Ferruccio Taroni, president of the National Security Representatives Association, has already complained Lack of staff for ticket control -. We will continue to advise event management representatives during public order committees not to use those responsible for green certification control. We will only intervene if it is necessary to show proof of identity. “He starts as an alternative to sports clubs and facility managers:“ They should use volunteers like retired law enforcement officers. “

However, some tourist resorts have already mobilized for the August 15 sighting and announced that they will be hiring maids to avoid the nightlife congestion. Jesolo On the coast of Venice, the schedule of outdoor events and events in many cities is defined using the green pass, which does not involve police and public officials in inspections.

Disagreement does not just come from maids: a Torino A union has called for a two-hour strike on Friday in protest of a company that specializes in electronic components, allowing only employees with a green pass to access the canteen. Restaurants are not even exempt from liability on Green Certificate checks.

READ  Green pass on trains and flights in force after August 15

Beyond use Check application C-19, Which is mandatory, may also be allowed by merchants if the certificates provide inconsistencies with personal data or are invalid. Moreover, while satisfied with the conclusion of the circular, Conformacio notes: “Exhibitors certainly cannot replace public officials”.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Cryptocurrencies, theft registered in the United States: Hackers make $ 600 million missing

August 11, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Andrew Cuomo, Governor of the United States of America, has resigned

August 11, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Green Boss, Interior Ministry circular: “Managers do not have to ask for documents except for abuse or breach of rules”

August 11, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Green Boss, Supervising Holidays: End of August

August 12, 2021 Noah French
1 min read

Presented by: Draghi, the golden moment champion for Italy

August 11, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alessandra Mussolini on her new progressive positions

August 11, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

He asks about the green aisle at the pizzeria but has to deal with protests: “I’m losing customers, not everyone respects the rules”

August 11, 2021 Karen Hines