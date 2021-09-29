Finally, our kitchen will be able to shine in just 5 minutes. Not only the stove but also the hood and oven will be clean and shiny in the blink of an eye.

So we can say enough wasted money and time buying specific products and chemical solutions against dirt. One component of the project will help us and guarantee excellent results.

Therefore, tonight, we will try to understand how to get a glossy kitchen in 5 minutes in one way that has become popular thanks to this well-known ingredient.

Useful Tips

The kitchen is one of the most experienced environments in the home. A place where foods meet and create exceptional dishes every day. It is impossible not to dirty the stove or various appliances.

Therefore, at the end of lunch or dinner, a thorough and painstaking cleaning of every corner of the kitchen will be required.

Previously, we talked about several quick hacks to make house cleaning easier. Like the 5 cool and quick hacks for an oven that’s always clean, peeling, and smelling in 5 minutes.

or how to whiten Laundry and placemats without bleach And in just a few minutes using these 4 easy and foolproof tricks.

Great cooking in 5 minutes using one method made popular thanks to this well-known ingredient

The web is always filled with many tips, tricks, and secrets that promise to solve those little everyday problems.

There are also many tricks that can be found to clean the house.

Among the most used components, the web world rewards everyone Marseille soap. The famous natural soap made with vegetable oils in the area around Marseille, France for more than 600 years.

This ingredient is a true marvel of deep cleaning of many surfaces.

In addition, it will be possible to use the power of cleaning to make the entire kitchen sparkle in a short time.

It will be enough to create a multi-purpose degreaser that can be used on all surfaces and appliances, since we are talking about a natural product that, if used correctly, will not damage anything or your work surface.

essential

750 ml of water, it is better to use demineralized or distilled water;

3 tablespoons of Marseille soap, possibly in the form of flakes;

1 spray bottle.

To create our degreaser, you will need to heat water in a saucepan. Next, take Marseille soap flakes and dissolve them in hot water.

Turn off the fire and mix well. Once it cools, transfer the product to a spray container.

In this way, the mixture will always be ready for use.