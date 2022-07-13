Google Play, July System Update Arrival. news

July update for google appsAccording to his colleagues, 9to5google. It’s one of the three components that form the basis of an Android device with Mountain View services – there’s the actual operating system, then there’s Google Play Services, and then specifically the Google Play system, which the company updates in most cases “invisibly” and completely transparent to the user (for verification From the update level, just go to Settings > About phone > Android version > google play system update). All three components receive regular monthly updates.
The Change The July OS update comes a week later than expected: it usually releases on the first Monday of the month, but in the US it was a holiday (July 4), so we moved on to the next. The release notes may not be complete yet – this is also very standard behaviour. Anyway, these are the officially known details:
- Account management
- [telefono] The section headers in the Data & Privacy tab of your Google Account settings look new.
- device connection
- [telefono] Developer APIs that enable seamless multi-device experiences.
- Google Play Store
- Improvements have been made to the Play-as-download feature that allows players to start playing mobile games while downloading continues to reduce wait times.
- New features to help you discover new apps and games.
- Improvements ensure faster downloads and installs.
- New features for Play Pass and Play Points.
- Improvements to Google Play Billing.
- Keep making improvements to Play Protect to keep your device safe.
- Various performance improvements, bug fixes, and improvements in security, stability, and accessibility.
- the support
- [telefono] The ability to filter data plans available for purchase based on various criteria set by the operator.
- wallet
- [telefono] User experience updates including the latest Material Design from Google [il riferimento è al Material You, NdR]-Complete the rebranding to Google Wallet.
- Developer Services
- New features for Google and third-party developers to support and integrate Map functionality.
