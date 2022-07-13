Google Play, July System Update Arrival. news

July update for google appsAccording to his colleagues, 9to5google. It’s one of the three components that form the basis of an Android device with Mountain View services – there’s the actual operating system, then there’s Google Play Services, and then specifically the Google Play system, which the company updates in most cases “invisibly” and completely transparent to the user (for verification From the update level, just go to Settings > About phone > Android version > google play system update). All three components receive regular monthly updates.

The Change The July OS update comes a week later than expected: it usually releases on the first Monday of the month, but in the US it was a holiday (July 4), so we moved on to the next. The release notes may not be complete yet – this is also very standard behaviour. Anyway, these are the officially known details: