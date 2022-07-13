July 13, 2022

“Djokovic? A disgrace.” Strong criticism of the British journalist

Mirabelle Hunt July 13, 2022 2 min read

British journalist Benjamin Butterworth has sharply criticized Novak Djokovic for his stance against the Covid-19 vaccine. The Serb is defined as “top of shameDuring the Dan Wootton Tonight Show on JB News.

heavy accusations

Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title, the 21st slam of his amazing career. Having access to Rafael Nadal at the age of 22 is more vital than ever, but in all likelihood, it won’t happen at the US Open. In fact, the US government does not allow unvaccinated foreign nationals to enter the country.

And so we came back to talk about the issue of Serbs refusing the vaccine. This time it was Benjamin Butterworth who lashed out at the former world number one during the Dan Wootton Tonight Show on GB News.

People are in dire need of a vaccine and it can be considered a real disgrace. Novak is considered one of the most dangerous people in sports, but also one of the most dangerous celebrities on the planet.

If we look at the Lancet report, the medical journal, we can read how 14.4 million lives were saved thanks to the virtues of the vaccine. That is why we can say that what Djokovic says about the vaccine puts people at risk. It is precisely for this reason that it should be considered a stain.

One of the world’s most famous sports stars, Djokovic has decided to use his social platforms, and platforms where he is admired for being one of the most important tennis players in history, to try to keep people away from a vaccine.“.

