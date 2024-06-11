Goodbye to these versions of Windows: they are no longer supported

Microsoft is officially ending support for three versions of Windows 10 intended for out-of-home users — here’s why no one should use them anymore

Goodbye, starting today June 11, 2024into three versions of Windows It is now very outdated and is no longer supported by Microsoft, which has officially stopped publishing any kind of update for these operating systems. including Security updateis necessary to keep computers safe from hacker attacks.









For this reason, as of today, it is absolutely not recommended to continue using these operating systems: anyone who does so bears great responsibility, agreeing to browse online without protection, and in case of infection with a virus. Malware s Pirate attackperhaps he will have no hope of solving the problem.

Windows versions are no longer supported

the Three versions of Windows It is no longer supported as of today, June 11, it is all versions of Windows 10 Dedicated to Non-local users:

Windows 10 Education 21H2

Windows 10 Enterprise 21H2

Windows 10 Enterprise Multi-session 21H2

As is easy to understand from the names and abbreviations, these are school, university and corporate publications, which were issued in Second half (H2) Subordinate 2021 (21). All these versions today receiveLatest security update“And then they will literally come.”Abandoned“From Microsoft.









However, Windows 10 version 21H2 for home users has not been updated since then June 13, 2023and that of last year, while the versions LTSC (Long-term service channel), i.e. those with extended support over time (paid), will be updated until the beginning of 2027.

Why Windows 10 21H2 is not secure

Microsoft hasn’t added new features to Windows 10 for years now, but it continues to update it periodically with new features Security updatewhich is used to solve Bugs were discovered over timewhich allows hackers to attack computers by exploiting newly discovered vulnerabilities.

Every time they are discovered New vulnerabilities For a given version of an OS (and this happens all the time), everyone who develops that OS fixes it with it New updates. Until this version comes to “End of service“, that is, at the moment It is no longer updated.









From that moment on, use that version of Windows (but this also happens with Android, macOS, and any other old OS) It becomes dangerous.

Windows Update

To continue using computers safely, it is necessary to keep them safe It has been updated to the latest version Available operating system. In the case of Windows 10, that is 22H2That is, the one released by Microsoft in the second half of 2022.