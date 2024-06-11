Bari, Florence and Perugia on the ballot. Cagliari and Bergamo centre-left, Pescara and Campobasso centre-right

Among the cities invited to renew the city council, the projections for Bergamo (15% sample coverage) show center-left candidate Elena Carnevalli elected in the first round (56.3%), followed by Andrea Pessotta of the center-right, 40.3% and Vittorio Apicella (M5S) with 3.4 percent.

First Citizen in the first round, again according to Roy’s projections, in Cagliari, center-left candidate Massimo Jetta with M5S 59.8%, Alessandra Jetta (centre-right) 34.6% and 2.6% by Giuseppe Farris (citizen list). Above the 50% threshold, and therefore elected in the first round in this case, the centre-right candidate in Pescara is Carlo Maski (51.4%), followed by Carlo Costantini (centre-left + M5S) with 33.2% and Domenico Pettinari (citizen list) with 13.7%.

However, a fortnight in Florence sees Sara Funaro (centre-left) on 42.1%, followed by Eike Schmidt (centre-right, 33.3%) and Stefania Zaccardi on 6.3% (centre). Voter turnout in Bari was 47.1% for Vito Lecce (centre-left), 29.1% for Fabio Romito (centre-right) and 22.3% for Michel Laforgia (M5S).