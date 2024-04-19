Goodbye to expensive makeup products: here's how to get them for free, starting today you won't pay for them anymore

The dream of many women is to have completely free beauty products at home: it can be achieved, here's how.

The dream of many women, but not only, is to have their own products makeup Completely free Directly to your home. There are many ways to get free cosmetics, such as lipsticks, eye shadows, creams, shampoo, nail polish and other beauty products, without spending anything: it may seem crazy but it is actually possible, you just need to search a little on the web and not only, you can become Real a test Of make-up and cosmetics.

Many sites offer the possibility Tests These products are free in exchange for reviews. Simply sign up for sites that promote “testing campaigns” and apply when the product you're interested in becomes available. If chosen, in fact, you will receive the products directly at home at no cost, with the obligation to test them and share your opinions.

Some popular and reliable sites are Jowae and MyBeauty Advisor, but there are many others that you can simply find research On the web.

Free makeup hacks, here's how to get them at home

Another possibility is the application My powdercurrently only available for Android devices, which allows you to participate in Sample Games and get free cosmetics, but also other companies such as Togo H deer Providing the opportunity to apply to preview their new products.

Another way is to get free makeup gifts through purchases made online and also through physical stores. Online stores and brands like Sephora, what is happening, Kiko H And it is Offer promotions with free gifts, such as smaller product sizes or free sample sets, with the purchase of certain products or reaching a minimum spending threshold.

Other brands like Lancôme, Estée Lauder, and Neve Cosmetics They offer free gifts with purchases on their official website, while you love the stores Makibuti and Pink Panda They all offer similar promotions. In short, there are possibilities but the advice is to be especially careful because, as we know, there are also many other sites that, instead, are just trying to scam you.