Pokémon Scarlet and Violet removed the attack animation animation seen in Arceus – Nerd4.life

pokemon scarlet and violet It will arrive in a few months and will introduce many new features. However, it looks like it won’t include some of the items already in the previous chapter, Pokémon Arceus Legends. Specifically, let’s talk about Animated animation during touch attacks.

To understand what we mean, just look tweet which you find below. The first part shows Pokémon Scarlett and Violet, with the Graffiti (which was recently announced officially) attacking Gamblav. In the second part, we instead see a series of Arceus Pokémon Legends, where the same attack is used.

there difference Is that in the second version the attacking creature moves towards the enemy and performs the attack, while simultaneously performing the strike action of the Pokémon. In Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, there is no delay and no movement.

according to Leaks CenterIt’s a step backwards. By comparing only one short video of this nature, you can’t really judge Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, also because what is shown may not be definitive. However, there seems to be a difference between the two and it is interesting to ask why the attack movement was removed.

It could be one method selection This action was featured in Pokémon Arceus Legends as an action game. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will return to the more classic and “fixed” structure, so the attack movement may have been eliminated for the sake of consistency with the game’s philosophy. It is also possible to remove the movement to make the combat less chaotic and the sequence of actions clearer. However, this is only speculation.

All we can say for now is which version we personally like best: What’s your response?