NASA shares the sound of a black hole

“In space, no one can hear you scream‘, the famous tag line of alien From Ridley Scott (1979) was previously cited by NASA when trying to answer the question of whether it really is Sound waves propagate or not propagate in the vacuum of space.

Recently, the US space agency has been busy collecting data on the space telescope James Webb He constantly presents, and in the last period, a post published by the NASA team outside the solar system that spread on Twitter, where it was reproduced black hole sound.

What does a black hole sound like? Here I married NASA

The misconception arises that there is no sound in space because most of space is a vacuum, and it does not provide any medium for sound waves to travel. The galaxy cluster contains so much gas that we caught a real sound. Here it is amplified and mixed with other data to hear a black hole! pic.twitter.com/RobcZs7F9e – NASA Exoplanets (@NASAExoplanets) August 21 2022

The post, which appeared on Sunday, was obtained by mixing all the data collected so far. “The misconception that there is no sound in space arises because most of space is a vacuum that prevents sound waves from traveling, but a group of galaxies is made up of a lot of gases that we have captured. By mixing it with other data, we have a reproduction of the black hole’s sound.”

The sound has been “changed” by NASA researchers, considering that the black hole emits sounds 57 octaves below the central C tone. “In this new Perseus sonication, the sound waves previously identified by astronomers have been extracted and made audible for the first time. The sound waves were extracted in radial directions i.e. towards the outside of the center” Researchers wrote. The signals are then aggregated back into the human auditory range, raising them 57 and 58 octaves above the true pitch. Another way to interpret this is to hear 144 quadrillion and 288 quadrillion times higher than their original frequency (a quadrillion is a 1 followed by 15 zeros). Scanning, similar to radar, around the image allows you to hear the waves emitted in different directions. In the visual of this data, blue and violet show the X-ray data captured by Chandra.” Sound waves were first detected by the X-ray Observatory, Chandra.

