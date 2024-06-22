How long does Avoved last? Obsidian gives an estimate of how many hours it will take to finish and how the world is organized

Through an interview published on the pages of Game Informer, new details have arrived about Avowed, the new awaited Obsidian RPG that will arrive during the year. In particular, game director Carrie Patel gave an estimate of the game’s length and how the world players will explore is structured.

Regarding the first point, “The Confessed” would offer a similar length to “Outer Worlds”. To provide a clearer context, according to the How Long to Beat portal, we are talking about about 13 hours for the main story alone, which rises to 25 hours with the main quests and 36 hours for those who want to complete the game 100%. .

“The best comparison for Avowed is Outer Worlds,” Patel said. “Players can expect a fairly similar experience, very similar to The Outer Worlds, depending on what type of difficulty they play on and how much they explore and invest in the content, rather than being limited to the main story missions.”