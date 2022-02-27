February 27, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Gf Vip 6 Is Clarissa Selassie absent after the accusations against Ricciarelli?

Gf Vip 6 Is Clarissa Selassie absent after the accusations against Ricciarelli?

Lorelei Reese February 27, 2022 2 min read

Clarissa Selassiealready absent from study big brother vip From two episodes due to Covid in one episode Live last night He expressed doubts about his attendance tomorrow in the episode.

The princess admitted that despite it being a Saturday, she was not contacted by my authors reality Being present in the lobby of disqualified competitors. the case? Maybe it could be true Attack on Katia Ricciarelli During the last episode, when – via Instagram – I defined the soprano as “ugly witch“.

If the news is confirmed, it will be difficult to know whether it is the source of the request or not Ricciarelli or by the program provider himself. The truth is that too Alfonso Signorini The princess accused live:

Clarissa Selassie I wrote “Get out the ugly witch” as a gesture I don’t like, you can’t joke about it, it’s very rude. I love the Clarissa And she knows it, my dear Clarissa I have chosen you with your sisters, but I do not accept these overt displays of rudeness. Yes? There are many educated young people who still know good manners.

Who knows if the missed call is related to this event, and who knows if we’ll see tomorrow Clarissa In the episode and whether there is a face-to-face confrontation with Katia. For its part, the Selassie He wanted to assure her that it was over there and that if there were updates on her existence, she would post it on her social channels.

At this point, we just have to wait for the live stream tomorrow night.

See also  Branko Tower today, Saturday, January 22, 2022, today's best forecast

You may also be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Alex Bailey’s phrase that leaves everyone speechless

February 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Today’s horoscope February 27, 2022 – Blackbeard

February 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Love Storm: Werner discovers that Marietta is a fraud

February 26, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

1 min read

Italy good testimonial in USA internship. Revealed the blue calendar at the World Games – OA Sport

February 27, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Interface Bonus 2022: news and when to ask for it

February 27, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 6 Is Clarissa Selassie absent after the accusations against Ricciarelli?

February 27, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

IT’S DELIRIUM, FROM BURIAN TO THE NEXT HOT SUMMER 2022, WE ARE ALL CRAZY FROM IMETEUS »ILMETEO.it

February 27, 2022 Karen Hines