IT’S DELIRIUM, FROM BURIAN TO THE NEXT HOT SUMMER 2022, WE ARE ALL CRAZY FROM IMETEUS »ILMETEO.it

WEATHER: IT’S DELICIOUS, FROM BURIAN TO THE NEXT HOT SUMMER 2022, WE’RE ALL CRAZY WITH METOS

All crazy about the weather Never like last year, accomplices before Closure, then restrictions dictated by a pandemic COVID, then definitely weird weather and now Ukraine crisisthere was little room for quiet and quiet periods during which the weather could at least be ascertained in some way that ensured calm and confidence in planning holidays, vacations, trips and all our activities, from work to entertainment, sports, parties, etc.

This year’s feature made him even more obsessed Pay attention to the weather forecastAbout the weather actually. Once we get satisfied with the dedicated programs on TV that have always taken up very little space in schedules, reduced to mere corollary columns of information programs or fairly short appendices to news; How can we forget,what is the weather likeBroadcast on Raiuno at 19.50 and performed at first by the immortal Bernaca, then by the legendary Colonel Baroni and finally by the famous and talented Guido Caroselli, all characters are endowed with charisma as well as extraordinary intelligence and ability.

Now expectations are almost an ‘asset’. first necessity For many, so much so that Weather websites and “apps” They congregate and multiply on our smartphones, providing us with a colorful possibility even to know the exact time when it will rain or where a cloud will be able to cover the sun, as well as estimating temperatures more reliably than the thermometer itself, forcing a meteorologist to do the most stunts ever Incredible to satisfy the most demanding, sometimes pushing themselves is very There with a long-term outlook. For this we ourselves apologize.

It’s news these days among other things, Posted in CorriereAnd the that The weather is the obsession of an indispensable passion for two out of three Italians Is that www.ilMeteo.it It always tops the national rankings of the most visited sites and applications in Italy, as well as clearly taking the lion’s share in the Italian meteorological panorama thanks to the ease of use and reliability of the data we remember, based on physical-mathematical explanations resulting from 20 years of research backed exclusively by private funds!

immersed and filled with information about the climate and weather, baffled by fears of global warming, and afraid of hot record The journalist is one of the cold water bombs, but she is fascinated by the unattainable coming every 4/5 years Boryan From the Ural steppes, perhaps we are crazy, or maybe not, but we wonder: how did we do When deciding whether to take an umbrella or not, it was enough to simply look out of the window?

But it is so, in a file delirium Information often dictated by our selfish (albeit legitimate) needs, our lives have been distorted by it The natural simplicity of uncertaintywhere it was basically Surprise to make us more Alivemore happy.

That after the Buryan River, the icy wind of the Russian steppes at these hours, the beautiful season can warm us a little, heralding the unmistakable scent of lemon trees next summer 2022, It’s crazy or sexy, and it can somehow leave us with a memory, whether it’s a vacation, a weekend, a night out, or star.