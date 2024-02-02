Germany, agricultural diesel prevents maneuver: CDU governors want other changes, and the Council of States postpones until March

The Bundesrat, Germany's second chamber that brings together state representatives, will not deal with the 2024 budget financing law tomorrow. The state governors' Christian Democrats – the party that opposes Schulz's government – have refused to put it before parliament. The agenda is urgently according to the desire of the executive authority. The CDU and CSU want the government […]

Things are actually not that simple. The next session of the Bundesrat is not yet scheduled to be held March 22: Until then, even if the Bundestag were to approve the budget, as expected, and send it to the Bundesrat for discussion in committees and it would also be approved there, Germania She won't be able to give it up completely Interim administrationBecause of Finance law There will be no legal basis for the disbursement Various expense items. The handbrake is the burning issue Tractor owners to Half of Europe. Having to fill out a Free of 60 billion Because of the ban you imposed Constitutional court To donate the credits taken to Covid pandemic For various purposes, the German government has already withdrawn from its initial intention to do so – Immediately cancel all subsidies To diesel for agricultural traction. The farmers' protests are not stopping, but for the majority there is still room for intervention only inReducing bureaucracy.