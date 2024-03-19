German ZEW performance in 2024: March update

In March 2024, the German ZEW economic sentiment index improved to 31.7 points. The data was better than expectations

Tutte le Letture dell'indice ZEW tedesco (Centre for European Economic Research), next month, in 2024.

Zeo March 2024

March 19, 2024 – Second, Lindagine mensile elaborata dal Center for European Economic Research in February 2024 The German ZEW economic sentiment index improved to 31.7 points from 19.9 Points from the previous month. This figure was better than analysts' expectations, who estimated a slight increase of 20.6 points.

Also improved Information about the current situationWhich reached -80.5 points, from -81.7 points in the previous poll.

Zeo February 2024

February 13, 2024 – Second, Lindagine mensile elaborata dal Center for European Economic Research in February 2024 The German ZEW economic sentiment index improved to 19.9 points from 15.2 points in the previous month. This figure was better than analysts' expectations, which estimated an increase of 17.5 points.

However, Information about the current situationWhich reached -81.7 points, from -77.3 points in the previous poll.

ZEW January 2024

January 16, 2024 – Second, the research team will work at the European Economic Research Center in 2024 The German ZEW economic sentiment index improved to 15.2 points from 12.8 points in the previous month. This figure was better than analysts' expectations, which estimated a contraction of 12.0 points.

However, Information about the current situationWhich reached -77.3 points, from -77.1 points in the previous poll.

What is zeo

The ZEW Macroeconomic Index summarizes, on a monthly basis, the opinion of a panel of experts on the future of the German economy. It measures analysts' expectations about the development of the economy in Germany during this period Six months later. It was developed as part of a survey conducted by the Zentrum für Europäische Wirtschaftsforschung, from whose initials the indicator takes its name. A score above zero means that participants are generally optimistic. Besides those related to sentiment, the indicator reading about the current situation is also published.

