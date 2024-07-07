Euro 2024: England in semi-finals, Switzerland win on penalties News & Photos – Euro 2024

England qualified for the semi-finals of Euro 2024, beating Switzerland 6-4 on penalties. The match ended in a 1-1 draw after regular and extra time.

England Switzerland



Watch the live stream again

the match

England take revenge on Italy and qualify for the semi-finals of the European Championship in Germany. After 120 tense and balanced minutes, which ended in a 1-1 draw, the Three Lions beat Switzerland on penalties and qualified for the next round. The Rossocrociati took the lead with a quarter of an hour to go through Embolo and immediately connected for Saka’s goal that took the match into extra time at the end of the first 90 minutes for both sides: if in the first half Yakin’s team left the initiative to Bellingham and his comrades, in the second half the Swiss dominated the match and thanks to the lead they also scored but they were unable to maintain their lead for more than five minutes. And so we go to extra time and then to penalties where the goal does not arrive despite the many chances that Xhaka and his teammates had. From eleven meters away, the first penalty kick, saved by Pickford against Akanji, was decisive, the English made no mistake and traveled to Dortmund where they will face Turkey or Holland. In England, Guehi is suspended and Southgate switches to a three-man defence. Kane is the lone striker, with Foden and Bellingham behind him. Switzerland coach Yakin appears with the same line-up that won the match against Italy. The match in Dusseldorf, which was refereed by Italian Daniele Orsato, was attended by Swiss president Viola Amherd and Prince William.

England Switzerland



The match starts with England putting constant pressure on the Red Cross, whose role is limited to relieving the English pressure through a counter-attack by Embolo. Lots of quick exchanges and three-point passes by Bellingham and his teammates, but they are unable to disturb the goal defended by Sommer. After half an hour, the Swiss team managed to slow down Southgate’s team, but they certainly did not look able to control the game as widely as they did against Spalletti’s Azzurri. And so the first 45 minutes ended in a goalless draw, with England dominating the pitch but unable to penetrate the Swiss defence. The second half began without changes, with Yakin’s team giving the impression of wanting to take the initiative, unlike the first half. In the 51st minute, the first shot on goal: Embolo received his back to goal and turned. His shot is weak and can be easily saved. At times, it seems we are seeing Switzerland all over again, as Xhaka, dragged into the control room, tore Italy apart by knocking them out of Euro 2024 in the last 16.

Euro 2024 Quarter-Final – England vs Switzerland



. A clever maneuver that yields its results with a quarter of an hour remaining 1-0 with Embolo’s signature: Schar finds a passage in the penalty area for Ndoye, the Bologna winger frees himself on the right of the area and passes the ball with low force, at the near post, Stones just manages to touch the edge and Embolo at the far post wins the duel with Walker and scores. After England retreated, England responded immediately and a few minutes later they equalized through Bukayo Saka who fired a perfect low-footed shot from the edge of the area that hit the inside post and ended up in the net. With the game back in balance, the two teams try until the end of normal time, but nothing reaches extra time. It is the third match to go to extra time out of three quarter-finals played so far at Euro 2024. In the last 30 minutes of the match, despite several good chances for Xhaka and his teammates, the goal did not arrive and the England-Switzerland draw was also decided by a penalty in the France-Portugal match. In the eleven-meter draw, the best and the most likely is Southgate’s team. The only one who made a mistake was Akanji, whose penalty was saved by Pickford and the whole celebration was for the English to the delight of Prince William who arrived in Dusseldorf to support them.



Reproduction © Copyright ANSA