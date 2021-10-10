General Strike October 11, 2021: Train, Bus and Metro Timetables

The general strike is also on Monday 11 October in Milan and Lombardy, where all public transport – trains, buses, metro, trolleybus and trams – will be at risk.

To announce the mobilization – which will last 24 hours and will affect all public and private sectors – in the transport sector were Cub Trasporti, Usb private work Lombardia, Sgb, Al Cobas and Sol Cobas.

events in Milan

Member unions announced a garrison under the Assolombardia headquarters in Pantano Road 9, starting at 10 on Monday. “Against the return of the Draghi government – reads the leaflet calling citizens to strike – the workers’ response cannot be made to wait.”

“The health emergency – a continuation of the note from trade unions – has exacerbated the already precarious economic conditions we were living in. Today everyone can see the capitalist use of the tangle of this crisis to advance the productive restructuring plans and relocations we had long hoped for their occurrence. by the management of the European Union and the International Monetary Fund.”

Milan metro and bus strike schedules

The biggest inconveniences, as always, can happen in the transportation world. Airline employees can make a 24-hour layover on October 11, while highways will be at risk from 10 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday. The local public transport strike – metro, buses and Atm trains in Milan – will last ’24 hours but with regional modalities“Potential chaos, inevitably, also for public office, with particular emphasis on schools.

As for ATM lines in Milan, workers on the surface and metro lines are expected to move from 8.45 am to 3 pm and from 6 pm at the end of the service.

train strike schedules

A possible blockade of the railway sector – Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord in Lombardy – could instead start from 9pm on October 10 until 9pm the following day, with companies already notified Possible downtime.