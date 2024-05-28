Gaza, Israel moves with a proposal for peace and openness to Hamas

Israel has handed over to the mediators – Qatar, Egypt and the United States – a formal, written, updated proposal on a possible agreement leading to the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip since the October 7 attack in Israel. This was revealed by Barak Ravid, a journalist at Axios, citing sources who submitted the proposal yesterday. Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Jassim Al Thani is expected to meet with representatives of the Hamas movement in Doha today to convey the Israeli proposal to them. The document reportedly includes a willingness to show “flexibility” regarding the number of living hostages to be released in the first phase of the deal, as well as a willingness to meet Palestinian terrorists’ demands for “sustainable calm” in the Strip.

Yesterday, Hamas informed the mediators that it would not participate in any negotiations with Israel after the Rafah massacre. The negotiations collapsed three weeks ago after Israel rejected the latest draft approved by Hamas, accusing Egypt of making “fundamental changes unilaterally.”