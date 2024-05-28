50th Anniversary of the Massacre in Piazza della Loggia in Mattarella, Brescia – News

President Sergio Mattarella enters Piazza della Loggia in Brescia and lays a wreath in front of the mausoleum commemorating the fall of the 28 May 1974 massacre. A packed square greeted the head of state with a standing ovation. to reach the Piazza Loggia Teatro Grande, where he will deliver a speech on the 50th anniversary of the massacre.

For Brescia, this is the week of the fiftieth anniversary of the Piazza della Loggia massacre, and President Sergio Mattarella is expected in town. First he lays a flower wreath in front of the grave to commemorate the dead 28 May 1974He will then travel to the Teatro Grande, where he will personally meet relatives of those who died in the Fascist attack and finally address the city.

The documentary “10′ and 12” will be screened in the presence of the President, with images and photographs of the massacres and funerals of the dead, many of which have already been seen, which have been hand-colored, re-colored after the frame, and reconnected with the original audio recordings.

