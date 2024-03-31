Frying oil: You are playing with your health: “Neurological disorders” | The study results are alarming

A new study would prove the relationship between some neurological disorders and the use of oil for frying in this way.

to'Oil is a liquid fatty substance It is extracted from plants or oil seeds by pressure or chemical extraction. It is a crucial ingredient in cooking and human nutrition, providing energy and essential nutrients.

The oils are the same Concentrated source of energyWith approximately 9 calories per gram, it also provides essential fatty acids, such as omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which the human body cannot produce on its own but must obtain through the diet. These fatty acids are essential for a healthy heart, brain and nervous system.

In addition, it contains oils Fat-soluble vitaminsSuch as vitamin E, which acts as an antioxidant and protects cells from free radical damage. Some oils, such as flaxseed oil, are also rich in alpha-linolenic acid, a form of omega-3 that can help reduce inflammation and improve heart health.

The differences between different types of oil are significant and depend mainly on the source from which they are extracted, and the methods of extraction and processing.

Different types of oil

the The most common types of oils They include olive oil, sunflower oil, corn oil, coconut oil, avocado oil, and flaxseed oil, each with their own distinct properties and benefits. For example,olive oil It is rich in monounsaturated fatty acids and antioxidants, and is associated with a lower risk of heart disease and inflammation. to'Coconut Oil It is rich in medium-chain saturated fatty acids and is known for its potential benefits for brain and heart health, as well as its antimicrobial properties.

The crucial distinction is Smoke pointThe temperature at which the oil begins to burn. Oils with a higher smoke point are suitable for cooking at high temperatures, while oils with a lower smoke point are best used at moderate or low temperatures. For example, extra virgin olive oil has a relatively low smoke point, and is ideal for seasoning and low-heat cooking, while sunflower oil has a higher smoke point, which is suitable for frying.

The relationship between oil and neurological disorders

The University of Illinois at Chicago recently published a study specifically dedicated to Oil reacts at high temperatures And explain why Frying oil should never be reused. In practice, when heated, the oil tends to release some substances known to be carcinogenic and destroy valuable beneficial substances including natural antioxidants, as also confirmed by data presented by AIRC, the Italian Association for Cancer Research.

For now, the study, which also saw a collaboration with Tamil Nadu University in India, was conducted on mice and concerned the mice.Sesame oil and sunflower oil. Finally, the experts decided:High-temperature frying has been linked to several neurological disorders, but long-term investigations into the impact of fried oil consumption and its harmful effects on health have not been conducted.“Perhaps more worryingly, neurological disorders have also been discovered in young guinea pigs.