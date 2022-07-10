From air conditioner to bed nets, a guide to ‘summer’ bonuses: How to save

Increasingly extreme temperatures are putting a strain on children and people who have spent many years on their shoulders. The government offers incentives that can ease the burden even on the hottest, hottest days. Among them Rewards conditionerone for mosquito nets and rewards umbrellas. There are bets that must be respected and strict rules that must be followed. Look at them for rewards versus rewards.

Air conditioner bonus

Air conditioner bonus basically rewards those who choose i Heat pump air conditionersThis allows rooms to be cooled when they are hot and heated during the coldest seasons with significant savings in gas consumption.

I am able to delay the moment Where it will be necessary to operate the boiler (or reduce the daily burning hours) and thus fall within the various energy efficiency measures promoted by the government.

The new systems are subject to the logic of different bonuses. The stationary energy class has at least A + B Personal income tax deduction of 50% over ten years Or discount on the invoice, provided that it is carried out by technicians who can certify its installation in accordance with the law.

Mobile devices, on the other hand, enter the family of household appliances and are thus stimulated by the mobile reward, one 50% deduction from personal income tax Which can be applied at the expense of its maximum amount 10 thousand euros for 2022 That will be 5,000 in 2023 and 2024. Support is available for furniture and large appliances for properties under renovation. The Furniture Bonus also provides a discount that extends over ten years. To be able to take advantage of it, renovation work must have started on January 1st of the year before the air conditioner was purchased. The mobile bonus can be used on several real estate units in the name of the same taxpayer.

Thanks to the winter air conditioning, thus saving gas, the replacement of old systems is subject toecobonus by 65% or a discount on the invoice. However, in this case, it is necessary to prove that the new air conditioner is also The most efficient energy class Who has been replaced. The certificate must be submitted to the National Agency for New Technologies, Energy and Sustainable Economic Development (Ines) by the installer.

Bonus “nets”

The air conditioner par excellence calls for summer. In addition to air conditioning bonuses, in the summer there is also an incentive for bed nets, which, as we quickly remember, also relates to those with insulating screens and which gives the right to a 50% tax deduction with a maximum spending of 60 thousand euros. The fact that the selected mosquito net includes screening, makes this facility fall into the bonus group for improving energy efficiency, therefore, the discount can be exchanged for a discount on the bill or for an allotment of credit, which is why. It is necessary to immediately make sure that the installer is among those who apply this method.

Rewards “Umbrellas”

Beyond nets with protection, even only sun shields or those defined in terminology as “portable blackout technical closures” (the cliched name is awnings) are subject to the same logic of a 50% discount up to a maximum account of 60,000 euros. Who has the right? Energy rehabilitation of a residential real estate unit owned by him. Also in this case, the deduction of personal income tax is applied over ten years or with the deduction on the invoice with the transfer of the tax credit.

Pay attention to the fact that the bonus includes only fixed tents that guarantee better energy efficiency. Unless the bonus is extended, it can be accessed until December 31, 2022.

It goes without saying that in all of these cases, the payment must be traceable.