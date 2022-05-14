Fresh air at high altitudes triggers thunderstorms; Areas Related to the Evening »ILMETEO.it

Next Weather: Fresh winds at high altitudes induce thunderstorms; Areas involved in the evening

The cold winds will cause several showers and thundershowers in some parts of the north

Expected time for the next few hoursIn practice the high pressure that has been enveloping our country for a few days is losing some of its energy. Can be found in reducing the cause New stream And Unstable The Atlantic is already causing moderate deterioration of atmospheric conditions in some parts of the north.

In fact, some rainfall has been reported during these hours Thunderstorms In the northwest, especially in the alpine and pre-alpine areas, but with some occupations toward the Piedmont plains and parts of northern Lombardy.

On the other hand, it maintains a stable atmospheric stability in other parts of the country where high pressure enjoys better health, thus managing to maintain mostly clear skies with the exception of some low sea type clouds on the center’s Tyrrhenian coast.

So let’s get ready for one Saturday There Italy will be divided into two. In the center, in the south and in one part of the north, the hot good weather will be the protagonist, the others Temporary Constantly threatening Weather forecast In other parts of the north. Practically the entire alpine curve and pre-alpine area will be under surveillance, where there are already several in the morning Temporary They will move from the west to the eastern wards.

However, the biggest storm is expected in the afternoon. The increase in temperature, in contrast to the cold winds of Atlantic descent, will trigger the formation of other and more widespread phenomena that temporarily threaten the northern parts of the Bo Valley, especially Trivandrum. It should be noted that Temporary They can take on a strong extreme character, so they can keep up with the wind and the speed of the locals Sleet.

As the sun sets and the resulting heat subsides, atmospheric instability will begin to gradually subside, allowing for an evening and night calm weather.

However, lowering your security will not be like that Sunday It will also be a scene of new storms. But we will give more details about this in the next update.