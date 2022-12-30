Free Xbox games revealed in January 2023 – Multiplayer.it

Microsoft has officially announced the release of Games with gold to January 2023ie me Free Xbox Series X Games | S and Xbox OnAnd for all Xbox Live Gold subscribers, also included in Game Pass Ultimate. Next month’s slate includes Iris Fall and Autonauts.

Iris Val It will be available for free from January 1 to 31, 2023. It is a puzzle adventure in which we take on the role of little Iris, who finds herself in a labyrinthine world of light and shadow after following a mysterious black cat. The game makes use of the cartoonish, monochrome visual style to a great extent, with the gameplay revolving around overcoming environmental puzzles related to light and shadow.

Navigators Instead, it will be available for free from January 16 to February 15, 2023. In this game we will have to find and transform uninhabited planets, starting with the basics, such as collecting resources such as stones and wood, up to creating a group of labor robots that we will have to teach different Actions, fishing, cooking and building houses, shaping their artificial intelligence in a way to expand our colony.

What do you think of Xbox One and Xbox Series X games | S freebies for Live Gold members arriving in January 2023? Let us know in the comments. In the meantime, we remind you that games with Gold December 2022 games are still available.