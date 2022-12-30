December 30, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Waitress receives $1,000 tip for Christmas: “Thank you for always working with a smile”

Samson Paul December 30, 2022 1 min read

A truly unexpected Christmas gift was received by a waitress in a Wisconsin, USA restaurant. A customer sent her $1,000 on a $17 receipt.

Callie Blue, who has been working at Gus’s Diner in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin for six years, has just started her morning shift when Michael Johnson, president and CEO of the local Boys and Girls Club, goes to the diner for breakfast. The waitress talked for 45 minutes with the donor, not knowing that her mission was to do good to those who couldn’t celebrate.

“We raised over $100,000 this year. We gave away a new car for a family of five. We tipped several maids, delivered groceries to about 50 families and gave away toys to over 600 kids,” Johnson told CBS. In our province.” He explained that the money was all collected on social media.

In a video recorded by Johnson of Blue of her receiving a tip, she can be seen laughing and crying. Johnson also wrote a note on the back of the receipt thanking the woman for “smiling and working on Christmas Day”.

See also  In Izyum, bodies have cords around their necks. The United Nations will investigate a mass grave - the world

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Kosovo – Serbia: Pristina requests the assistance of the European Union and Moscow supports Belgrade

December 29, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

The United States and the European Union demand an unconditional de-escalation in Kosovo – the world

December 29, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

University of Idaho Mystery: 4 Dead Boys, 1 Lead and 80 Detectives Deployed to Solve the Crime That Keeps Everyone in Suspense

December 28, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

He was attacked by a lion and injured in his neck and leg

December 30, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Who has an interest in taking us to Mays?

December 30, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Daniele Dal Moro Accusations of Oriana Marzoli – VIP Big Brother

December 30, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The former Canonica restaurant “Iolanda” will be managed by the community to create a new social space

December 30, 2022 Karen Hines