July 30, 2022

Free practice times, programme, TV, broadcast TV8 and Sky – OA Sport

The MotoGP Superbike World Championship is back after a week off with the Czech Republic Grand Prix. Round six of 2022 less and less missinga very exciting class is back in action after the excitement of the challenge in Donington Park (UK).

Most Autodrome will welcome derivatives this weekend which we are about to comment on, A very complex path that does not allow the slightest error. I 4212 km For a road that has been used mainly by cars and trucks in recent years.

Spain’s Alvaro Bautista (Ducati) leads the general classification with 246 points, compared to 229 of Britain’s Jonathan Rea (Kawasaki). In third place, Turkish stands out Toprak Razgatlıoğlu (Yamaha), Currently stopping at 203 points After a perfect weekend in England.

Today, two free practice sessions from the Czech Republic Grand Prix will be presented live on Sky Sport MotoGP (Channel 208) and broadcast on SkyGO and NOW. There will be no coverage for TV8 (channel 8 for digital terrestrial and 125 from SKY) This ensures the broadcast of the two scheduled races and the postponed Super Pole Race.

CZECH REPUBLIC SUPERBIKE GP PROGRAM 2022

Friday July 29
10.30-11.15, free training 1, live
15.00-15.45, Free Training 2, Live

Free GP Trials CZECH REPUBLIC SUPERBIKE ON TV

Live TV on Sky Sport MotoGP (Channel 208)

Live broadcasts on SkyGO and NOW

