Free Games Announced August 5, 2021 – Nerd4.life

With the new free games available today, Epic Games Store She also revealed which video games will be a gift next week, or August 5, 2021. It is located around A tale of the plague of innocence and quick quarrel. Here are all the details.

Plague patent It is a third-person stealth adventure game in which we follow the story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a tormenting journey into the darkest era ever. As they escape the Inquisition, surrounded by unstoppable hordes of rats, Amecia and Hugo will learn to know and trust each other. Struggling against all odds for their lives, they will fight to find a purpose in this brutal and unforgiving world.



A Plague Tale Innocence: Amici

The second free game from the Epic Game Store on August 5, 2021 is quick fight. It is a 2D fighting game in which you have to fight while keeping pace. You have to increase your combo counter and activate special powers. There are six characters in a unique style, local and online co-op multiplayer, and different leagues to play alone.



quick fight

Finally, we remind you that you can find free PC games today at this address.