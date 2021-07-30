July 30, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Free Games Announced August 5, 2021 - Nerd4.life

Free Games Announced August 5, 2021 – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax July 30, 2021 1 min read

With the new free games available today, Epic Games Store She also revealed which video games will be a gift next week, or August 5, 2021. It is located around A tale of the plague of innocence and quick quarrel. Here are all the details.

Plague patent It is a third-person stealth adventure game in which we follow the story of young Amicia and her little brother Hugo on a tormenting journey into the darkest era ever. As they escape the Inquisition, surrounded by unstoppable hordes of rats, Amecia and Hugo will learn to know and trust each other. Struggling against all odds for their lives, they will fight to find a purpose in this brutal and unforgiving world.


A Plague Tale Innocence: Amici

The second free game from the Epic Game Store on August 5, 2021 is quick fight. It is a 2D fighting game in which you have to fight while keeping pace. You have to increase your combo counter and activate special powers. There are six characters in a unique style, local and online co-op multiplayer, and different leagues to play alone.


quick fight
quick fight

Finally, we remind you that you can find free PC games today at this address.

READ  10+ Million PC Players - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Activision Blizzard hires the WilmerHale law firm that helped Amazon stop unions – Nerd4.life

July 29, 2021 Gerald Bax
4 min read

Sony Complete Guide and Technical Requirements – Nerd4.life

July 29, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Free Games for Xbox Series X | S and One of the month – Nerd4.life

July 29, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Who will have to return contributionsساهم

July 30, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Weekend beaches, what will the weather be like along the Italian coasts and sea temperature «3B Meteo

July 30, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Athletics Gianmarco Tampere in the Olympic final! Coming up with important names – OA Sport

July 30, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
1 min read

Free Games Announced August 5, 2021 – Nerd4.life

July 30, 2021 Gerald Bax