Forza Horizon 5, Over 1 Million Early Access Users: The Absurd Review Explosion Begins

As evidenced by the exception Forza Horizon 5 Early Access SuccessPlayground Games’ blockbuster racing game has all the qualifications to become one of the biggest hit video games at the end of 2021. It’s too bad for only the first game, A vain attempt to review the bombing Which takes place on Metacritic.

Many members of the community of the famous international reviews aggregator are actually trying to “smear”Forza Horizon 5 average rating is amazing Share deceptive user comments to lower their rating.

Although the administrators of Metacritic have committed to stopping this type of activity by constantly reviewing and modifying the contents, user reviews continue to be regularly posted on the portal. Rating 0 out of 10 Benefit from the launch of the title (albeit only in Early Access) and thus the end of the automatic blocking of the controversial User Reviews section.

At the time of this writing, you can read dozens of Very negative reviews On Playground Games’ work: The reasons given by those involved in this review blast range from accusations of “overselling Forza Horizon 4 DLC” to criticism, unbelievable to say, at sector drawing.

Meanwhile, Microsoft’s gaming division celebrates an achievement 1 million players in early access From Forza Horizon 5. Before we leave you comments, we remind you that the open world of arcade racing for Playground Games is scheduled to be released in November 9 On PC, Xbox One and Series X/S, as well as Xbox Game Pass. In case you missed it, here we go Forza Horizon 5 Review.