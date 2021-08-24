Amouranth, one of the most followed streamers on Twitch, has been revealed

The big Twitch partners have gained a lot well known, but the numbers they have earned are Amouranth Every month they are mind boggling. The same operator published accurate data on monthly earnings on its official social channels.

According to the streamer’s words, his monthly receipts will reach a good level 1.3 million dollars. It is clear that these staggering numbers refer not only exclusively to revenue from subscriptions (from the information available in the live shows we are talking about 21,000 monthly subscriptions) and from donations on the streaming platform, but also from activities outside the platform such as the profile Only the fans, which appears to be the main source of broadcast revenue with the number of subscribers it is allowed to receive More than a million dollars Per month. Among the various sources of money for Amouranth we also find PatreonAnd tik tokAnd YoutubeAnd a fan NS TwitterHowever, both of these platforms allow them to earn very little when compared to OnlyFans’ revenue.

We remind you that Amouranth’s Controversial Practices ASMR It recently gave an amazing boost not only to his OnlyFans profile but also to his Twitch channel, which has already recorded significant growth in conjunction with the access to the so-called platform Hot tub streamOr direct that takes place on beaches or in swimming pools of various types, shapes and sizes.

By the way, did you know that Someone tried to set fire to Amoranth’s house?