Fortnite Chapter 4 uses Unreal Engine 5.1 on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC – Nerd4.life

With the launch of Chapter 4 now Fortnite Battle Royale Use theUnreal Engine 5.1Incorporating some of the latest generation features such as Nanite, Lumen, Virtual Shadow Map and Temporal Super Resolution, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, PC and cloud gaming platforms.

So in addition to the new map, Battle Pass, motorcycles and crossover characters like the Hulk and Geral of Rivia, the new version of Epic Games’ free-to-play Battle Royale sports a more advanced graphic sector. A post on the official Fortnite website gives an overview of the latest technologies offered:

Nanette

Nanite offers highly detailed architecture. Specifically, buildings are rendered with millions of real-time polygons, and every brick, stone, slab, and wall is designed.



Even the landscapes are at a very high level of detail. One tree has approximately 300,000 polygons and every stone, flower and blade of grass is designed.

Lumens

Reflections made by Lumen were rendered with high-quality ray-traced onto luminescent materials and water.



In addition, Lumen realizes global illumination in real time at 60 frames per second. You’ll see beautiful interiors with indirect lighting, as well as characters that interact with the lighting of their surroundings (for example, a red carpet can make your costume glow red with indirect light). In addition, costumes with emissive (that is, incandescent) properties scatter light on nearby objects and surfaces.

default shadow map

Virtual shadow maps, or virtual shadow maps, allow you to display shadows in very high detail. Every molded brick, leaf, and detail will cast a shadow, and the character shadow is very accurate. This means that things like hats and other small character details will also cast a shadow.

Temporary Super Resolution (TSR)

Temporary Ultra Resolution, or Temporary Super Resolution, replaces Temporal Anti-Aliasing in Fortnite and allows you to get higher quality images at a higher frame rate.

Below you will find a gallery of the new Fortnite graphics.

As mentioned at the beginning, the new features of Unreal Engine 5.1 have been available for hours on the current generation of PC and consoles, but only on the condition that Circumstances.

For PS5 and Xbox Series X and S in order to have Nanite, the default shadow map, and temporary ultra-resolution available, it is necessary to ensure that “120fps mode” is disabled in the graphics settings.

However, there are gods on PC Minimum and recommended requirementswhich we report below:

minimum

graphics processing units Nvidia-generation Maxwell cards or higher, or AMD-generation GCN cards or higher

Nvidia-generation Maxwell cards or higher, or AMD-generation GCN cards or higher Latest graphics drivers

The operating system : Windows 10 version 1909.1350 or higher with DirectX 12 Agility SDK support or Windows 11

: Windows 10 version 1909.1350 or higher with DirectX 12 Agility SDK support or Windows 11 DirectXVersion 12

recommended