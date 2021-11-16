Formula 1, Giovinazzi in Formula E from 2022 with Dragon Penske

From Formula 1 to Formula E by Antonio Giovinazzi He won’t leave the motorsport world after Alfa Romeo’s forced farewell, but he will secure a seat in the 100% Electric World Championship. The pilot is likely to be from Martina Franca a New driver for Dragon Penske Autosport Instead of the outgoing Ericsson and then Together with fellow Sette-Camera , just confirm. It was the sponsor of Formula E who wanted it so badly, Alexander Agag.

The official announcement from Dragon Penske Autosport is expected soon. A beautiful redemption for Giovy, announcing his new 4×4 adventure on the same day as him The Swiss team has formalized his dismissal and replaced by the Chinese Zhou, although the improper treatment of the whole issue continued to ban circus fans, especially all Italian athletes and others.

On the right track even before the end of the Formula 1 World Championship

You do not yet know the numbers of the agreement signed by Antonio, and the sure thing is that Beat the competition from Ticktum and Kvyat, in the negotiations for this seat. It also seems rumored that Giovanni’s first talks with the team based in Los Angeles were to take place recently in Sao Paulo, during this weekend of the Brazilian Grand Prix, with an agreement in mind that came thanks to the will of both parties.

He should make his debut with the new team already Before the end of the Formula 1 World Championship and the last race in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi, or the November 29 and 30 in Valencia for pre-season testing. During the official presentation of the new Dragon-Penske range, it will be necessary to wait until next December 3, when Formula E will formalize all drivers and teams participating in the 2022-23 World Championship.