Exceptional restocking coming only for tonight!

Yesterday the Halo and Xbox saga turned 20 years old. for this occasion Microsoft Italy decided Perform an unusual restocking of Xbox Xbox X Halo Infinite Limited Edition.

Latest units available for console Will be available this evening starting at 19:00And In the official store at this address. But only some of you will be able to do it yourself, the shares are actually very limited. Xbox Xbox X Halo Infinite Limited Edition In fact it was sold everywhere. With GameStop last restocked Last week with the mini fridge. And with the official launch yesterday, this might be your last chance to own this beautiful console.

Restocking will be there as we said Tonight at 19:00 in the official Microsoft StoreWe strongly advise you to register or login beforehand in order to speed up your purchases because the console will literally be cut off.

If you can make it your own, you will be able to Start playing Halo Infinite Multiplayer Beta nowWith season 1 starting just yesterday!

This isn’t the only Xbox Special Edition. In fact, Gucci has created a special travel group With a dedicated console, two Foreman and bag Available in 100 copies worldwide In the ‘modica7000 euros!

We remind you of Subscribe to our Telegram channel dedicated to offers To keep up with the latest promotions and availability Play Station 5 H X-Box Series X. As We Made It Practical guide that can help you with the purchase.

Source: Roberto Serrano